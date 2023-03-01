Rob Portman on why civility and bipartisanship in politics is needed, and how his new center aims to help

Former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman was known for his willingness to work across the aisle in Congress to get things done.

Now the Terrace Park Republican is taking that principle to the University of Cincinnati with the creation of The Portman Center for Policy Solutions.

A news release from UC says the center will focus on training future leaders who will "practice civility, open and inclusive dialogue, and bipartisan engagement to achieve results."

The center will be housed within UC's School of Public and International Affairs and will host one signature symposium each year to focus on what the news release describes as "important policy issues facing our nation."

The UC Board of Trustees approved the establishment of the center Feb. 28. The faculty of the School of Public and International Affairs voted unanimously in support of the center's formation, according to the release.

"I view this center as a way to encourage young people to engage in public service that focused on civility, bipartisanship and finding common ground," Portman said in the release. "Too many are understandably turned off by excessive partisanship, gridlock and harsh language in today's political dialogue."

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the inspiration behind the center and the problem it seeks to solve.

Guests:



Former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman

Dr. Richard Harknett, University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs director

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

