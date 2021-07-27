-
After lots of back and forth, Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator says he thinks the bipartisan infrastructure deal he’s been working on with President Biden...
-
J.D. Vance, author of Hillbilly Elegy, announced his Senate candidacy Thursday. A crowd of about 300 people chanted "J.D." on the Tube Works factory floor…
-
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator is urging the state to stop providing the $300 weekly federal checks to unemployed Ohioans, which will stop coming...
-
Citizens and community activists gathered in front of U.S. Senator Rob Portman's Cincinnati office Monday advocating for a roadmap to citizenship for…
-
Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman criticized President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure plan during a conference call Tuesday, saying most proposals in…
-
Jane Timken, the Canton conservative who was hand-picked by Donald Trump to become Ohio Republican Party chair in 2017, and Josh Mandel, the former state…
-
U.S. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says he will not be seeking another term in the Senate, capping off at least for now, a public service career that spans three...
-
A big development in the upcoming race for US Senate in 2022, with Republican incumbent Rob Portman saying he's no longer running. One high profile...
-
The Ohio Republican said acting without GOP support would be "really problematic for the country" and could set a bad tone for Biden's term. He also predicted Donald Trump would not run in 2024.
-
Updated: 4:13 p.m.Now that Rob Portman has taken himself out of the picture for a run for a third term, a brawl may be brewing in Ohio Republican circles…