A complication could halt Cincinnati's railway sale, plus more top stories

There's a new complication that could halt Cincinnati's railway sale to Norfolk Southern. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the special measure the city needed to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Plus, abortion rights supporters can now begin gathering signatures in Ohio to get a proposed amendment on the ballot. The amendment to Ohio's constitution would guarantee abortion until fetal viability. Meanwhile, abortion opponents have launched a $5 million ad opposing the proposal.

And, the Bengals sign Orlando Brown of the Kansas City Chiefs after losing several players to free agency. We'll discuss what the team needs in the offseason.

Guests:



Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Scott Wartman, politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Wayne Box Miller, pregame, halftime and postgame host, Bengals Radio Network



