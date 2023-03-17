© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

A complication could halt Cincinnati's railway sale, plus more top stories

Published March 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
friday news review no host
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

There's a new complication that could halt Cincinnati's railway sale to Norfolk Southern. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the special measure the city needed to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Plus, abortion rights supporters can now begin gathering signatures in Ohio to get a proposed amendment on the ballot. The amendment to Ohio's constitution would guarantee abortion until fetal viability. Meanwhile, abortion opponents have launched a $5 million ad opposing the proposal.

And, the Bengals sign Orlando Brown of the Kansas City Chiefs after losing several players to free agency. We'll discuss what the team needs in the offseason.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

