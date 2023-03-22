© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Federal approval of psychedelics to treat medical conditions could be on the horizon. What are the risks?

Published March 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
A growing body of research suggests psychedelic mushrooms may have therapeutic benefits for certain conditions.
PETER DEJONG
/
AP
A growing body of research suggests psychedelic mushrooms may have therapeutic benefits for certain conditions.

Researchers are studying the use of psychedelics to treat people with PTSD and depression and to help others change unwanted habits such as smoking.

The drugs have surged in popularity in recent years. And two states — Oregon and Colorado — have legalized psilocybin for therapeutic use.

But psychedelics are not entirely without risk, and experts caution people to use them in supervised settings.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss research into the use of psychedelics as therapeutics and examine the potential benefits and risks.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionUniversity of CincinnatiOhio State Universitypsilocybinptsddepressionsmoking cessationmagic mushrooms
Stay Connected