Federal approval of psychedelics to treat medical conditions could be on the horizon. What are the risks?

Researchers are studying the use of psychedelics to treat people with PTSD and depression and to help others change unwanted habits such as smoking.

The drugs have surged in popularity in recent years. And two states — Oregon and Colorado — have legalized psilocybin for therapeutic use.

But psychedelics are not entirely without risk, and experts caution people to use them in supervised settings.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss research into the use of psychedelics as therapeutics and examine the potential benefits and risks.

Guests:



Neşe Devenot, University of Cincinnati postdoctoral researcher

Alan Davis, director of the Center for Psychedelic Drug Research & Education at The Ohio State University

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

