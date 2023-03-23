© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

U.S. joins a growing number of governments moving toward banning TikTok

Published March 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
a shadowed hand holds up a phone displaying the tiktok logo against a backdrop of blue, white and red stripes

Earlier this month, the White House backed legislation allowing the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok — and any other foreign-based tech — nationwide if it poses a threat to national security.

TikTok's parent owner, ByteDance, has come under fire in recent months over fears of sensitive user data being leaked to the Chinese government.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the potential threats to national security and what affect the new legislation will have on U.S. cyber security efforts.

Guests:

  • Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant and founder of intrustIT
  •  Richard J. Harknett, Ph.d., director of the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA), University of Cincinnati

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

