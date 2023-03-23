U.S. joins a growing number of governments moving toward banning TikTok

Earlier this month, the White House backed legislation allowing the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok — and any other foreign-based tech — nationwide if it poses a threat to national security.

TikTok's parent owner, ByteDance, has come under fire in recent months over fears of sensitive user data being leaked to the Chinese government.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the potential threats to national security and what affect the new legislation will have on U.S. cyber security efforts.

Guests:

Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant and founder of intrustIT

Richard J. Harknett, Ph.d., director of the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA), University of Cincinnati

