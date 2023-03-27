© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
What is xylazine, and how is it contributing to overdose deaths?

Published March 27, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
woman speaks at a podium
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco speaks about the increasing prevalence of the animal tranquilizer xylazine in street drugs.

The Hamilton County coroner is warning of an animal sedative that's being cut into street drugs with dangerous results. Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco says the drug, xylazine, was a contributory cause of at least 50 overdose deaths last year.

The animal tranquilizer slows breathing and heart rate and Sammarco estimates it's in two-thirds to three-quarters of street drugs locally. So why is xylazine being mixed into other drugs such as fentanyl and opioids? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the many risks this drug poses.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

