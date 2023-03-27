What is xylazine, and how is it contributing to overdose deaths?

The Hamilton County coroner is warning of an animal sedative that's being cut into street drugs with dangerous results. Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco says the drug, xylazine, was a contributory cause of at least 50 overdose deaths last year.

The animal tranquilizer slows breathing and heart rate and Sammarco estimates it's in two-thirds to three-quarters of street drugs locally. So why is xylazine being mixed into other drugs such as fentanyl and opioids? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the many risks this drug poses.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

