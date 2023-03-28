As food costs rise, SNAP benefits shrink
January marked the beginning of a federal unwinding of pandemic-era boosts in benefits for government assistance programs as the Biden administration prepares to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19 this May.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits was the first program to see cuts in February, rolling back the $95 dollars in added benefits per month for 40 million SNAP beneficiaries nationwide. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 80% of recipients are working families, persons with disabilities and elderly people. However, the reduction in benefits comes at a time of rising inflation and food costs.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how Ohio agencies are preparing to assist families and our communities' most vulnerable populations.
Guests:
- Will Petrik, budget researcher, Policy Matters Ohio
- Kurt Reiber, president & CEO, Freestore Foodbank
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: