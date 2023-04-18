More Americans put off medical care due to cost; plus, Medicare Advantage under scrutiny

Americans are making a difficult trade-off in a rough economy. A Gallup poll finds families are delaying medical care due to inflation and housing costs at a new high.

In 2022, the poll found 38% of respondents put off treatment. That's up 12 percentage points from 2021. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll take a look at the economic factors and resources to help.

Plus, there have been widespread complaints that Medicare Advantage plans are billing for outdated or false conditions while denying payments to patients for legitimate claims. What is the Biden administration doing to crack down on abuses and fraud? We'll take a look at what is being done to protect seniors and taxpayers.

Guests:



Reed Abelson, reporter, The New York Times



Stephen Eby, MD, medical director, Good Samaritan Hospital Free Health Center



Anne Montgomery, senior health care policy expert, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare



