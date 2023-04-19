© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Rep. Greg Landsman discusses his first 100 days in Congress

Published April 19, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT
A close-up of Greg Landsman wearing a bight blue t-shirt while looking off in the distance
Aaron Doster
/
AP
Congressman Greg Landsman says one of his priorities is a bipartisan RAIL Act to prevent future train derailment disasters.

Congressman Greg Landsman marked his first 100 days in office this week. In that time, he has signed onto a number of bipartisan bills and has joined the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

But he's also become a target of the National Republican Congressional Committee, which considers him a "vulnerable" House Democrat.

On Cincinnati Edition, he discusses what it's like to be a Democrat in a GOP-controlled House and what he's hearing from constituents.

Guest:

  • Greg Landsman, U.S. Representative for Ohio's First Congressional District

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

