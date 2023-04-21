Sen. Brown's latest challenger, the controversial 60% measure is closer to Ohio's ballot, and more top stories

In a state Donald Trump won in the last two presidential elections, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is defending his seat in what’s considered one of the most competitive races in the country. Now, Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno — a Trump supporter — has entered the race for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss whether the former president could play as much of a role as he did in the last U.S. Senate race in Ohio.

Plus, a controversial proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution is moving closer to the ballot. Ohio Senate Republicans voted this week to put a measure on the ballot to require 60% voter approval to amend the state constitution.

We discuss that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



