Are there unintended consequences to laws that require pay transparency?
Laws went into effect in California and Washington state earlier this year that require companies to post salary ranges as part of their job listings.
Supporters argue such pay transparency laws will help reduce wage gaps and lead to greater pay equity for women.
And research suggests that younger employees especially view pay secrecy policies as old fashioned.
But are there ways that employers — rather than employees — benefit from pay transparency policies?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the trends surrounding pay transparency and what research has found about its benefits and consequences.
Guests:
- Christopher Tang, distinguished professor and Edward W. Carter chair in business administration, UCLA Anderson School of Management
- Alicia Miller, executive director, Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation
- Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County commissioner
- Mary Maune, program administrator, Hamilton County Commission on Women & Girls
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.
