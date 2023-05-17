© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

A new series investigating the sudden deaths of high school athletes seeks to provide answers

Published May 17, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
kids in helmets and blue and white uniforms play football in the background with a football laying in the grass in the foreground
Alexander Schimmeck
/
Unsplash

According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for high school athletes, where 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 athletes die of sudden cardiac arrest each year. Yet 1 in 3 high schools don't have access to a certified athletic trainer.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss a new investigative series, Safer Sidelines, which examines why young athletes are dying in their prime and how schools can take better preventative measures on and off the field.

Guests:

  • Stephanie Kuzydym, Louisville Courier Journal, reporter
  • Larry Herges, Taylor Athletics 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editioncardiac arrest
Stay Connected