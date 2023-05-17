A new series investigating the sudden deaths of high school athletes seeks to provide answers

According to the Mayo Clinic , sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for high school athletes, where 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 athletes die of sudden cardiac arrest each year. Yet 1 in 3 high schools don't have access to a certified athletic trainer.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss a new investigative series, Safer Sidelines , which examines why young athletes are dying in their prime and how schools can take better preventative measures on and off the field.

Guests:



Stephanie Kuzydym, Louisville Courier Journal, reporter

Larry Herges, Taylor Athletics

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: