A new series investigating the sudden deaths of high school athletes seeks to provide answers
According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for high school athletes, where 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 athletes die of sudden cardiac arrest each year. Yet 1 in 3 high schools don't have access to a certified athletic trainer.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss a new investigative series, Safer Sidelines, which examines why young athletes are dying in their prime and how schools can take better preventative measures on and off the field.
Guests:
- Stephanie Kuzydym, Louisville Courier Journal, reporter
- Larry Herges, Taylor Athletics
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.
