A.I. continues to advance across multiple industries, but at what cost?

Former Google VP Geoffrey Hinton left the tech giant earlier this month after a decade-long stint leading the company's efforts to develop A.I systems, sharing his concerns about the tech's many dangers.

The technology that Hinton and two of his former graduate students at the University of Toronto developed to help computers "see" more like a human in 2012 has expanded to multiple industries, and companies around the globe are scrambling to incorporate the next biggest technological advancement despite the growing number of leaders speaking out about the dangers of A.I

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss A.I. — how it's being applied now, the growing list of potential risks, and what it will take to avoid its potential dangers.

Guests:



Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT

LaTonya Jackson, UC College of Arts and Sciences assistant professor

