A local immigrant family left China 50 years ago in pursuit of the American dream

Published May 30, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
The Wong Family
provided
/
The Wong family in an undated photo.

Tri-State resident, family man and business owner Mike Wong is a well-known name in Northern Kentucky. In 1972, Mike left Hong Kong and his young family to help out his friend working at the Dragon Inn in Cincinnati. However, the trip that originally began as a request to help out his friend blossomed into an opportunity to pursue the American dream, and in 1977, Mike and his family opened the first Chinese restaurant in Northern Kentucky.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the Wong family’s journey to America and how their restaurant, Oriental Wok, celebrates their cultural heritage and creates community through food.

Guests:

  • Susanna Wong
  • Mike Wong

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

