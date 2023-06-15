The stories you haven't heard of the Underground Railroad in Ohio

We've all heard stories about the Underground Railroad — the courage and cooperation of people from different backgrounds using codes in quilts and secret passages to help those who were enslaved reach freedom.

But Ohio native Kathy Schulz says as good as many of those stories are, almost none of them are true.

Her book, The Underground Railroad in Ohio, explores the history of the Underground Railroad, the important role Ohio played, and how it worked primarily as a system of Black people helping other Black people.

She joins Cincinnati Edition, along with National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Manager of Educational Outreach Novella Nimmo, to discuss some of the heroes whose stories are seldom told.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: