In 1853, 28 people made their escape along the Underground Railroad, making their way from Boone County, Kentucky, through College Hill and neighboring…
A new exhibit at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center tells the story of the Underground Railroad through children's storybook…
In the decades leading up to the Civil War, the Underground Railroad ferried enslaved African Americans in the South to freedom in the northern United...
A locally-produced film about the Underground Railroad will be feted at a fun fundraiser at the Cincinnati Art Museum on March 18. Joining Elaine Diehl to…
The fascinating story of how African Americans found their way to the Cincinnati suburb of Glendale via the Underground Railroad, and the historic…
The lesser-known connection between General Ulysses S. Grant and the Underground Railroad is explored in-depth in the book Ulysses Underground: the…
The Ohio River National Freedom Corridor is a cooperative initiative which works across the Tri-state to preserve, interpret and promote our extraordinary…
An archeological dig in eastern Clermont County is just about to end for this year. But the dig is just the beginning of the story. Since the beginning of…
Along US 52, near New Richmond are the remnants of a school that played a role in American history. Until now, that school had been largely forgotten.But…
Betty Ann Smiddy of the Hamilton Avenue Road to Freedom Committee tells the story best:"On a rainy night of April 3, 1853, 28 courageous African-Americans…