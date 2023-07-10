New report shows troubling findings on child well-being in Ohio and Kentucky

A report out this year finds Kentucky and Ohio lagging behind other states when it comes to meeting the needs of children. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation's KIDS COUNT Data Book looks state by state at the well-being of children and families measuring socio-economic factors.

Ohio ranked 29th while Kentucky came in 40th overall. Key areas of concern include family financial security and early childhood education.

On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the underlying causes behind the numbers and the efforts to change course.

Guests:



Lynanne Gutierrez, chief operating and policy officer, Groundwork Ohio



Terry Brooks, executive director, Kentucky Youth Advocates



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: