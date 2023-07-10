© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
New report shows troubling findings on child well-being in Ohio and Kentucky

Published July 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
A report out this year finds Kentucky and Ohio lagging behind other states when it comes to meeting the needs of children. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation's KIDS COUNT Data Book looks state by state at the well-being of children and families measuring socio-economic factors.

Ohio ranked 29th while Kentucky came in 40th overall. Key areas of concern include family financial security and early childhood education.

On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the underlying causes behind the numbers and the efforts to change course.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

