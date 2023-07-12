Greater Cincinnati is now home to 100 breweries. Is that growth sustainable?

Cincinnati has long been home to breweries and beer culture, dating back to the 19th century when the first commercial beer company was established in 1812 by Davis Embree just 25 years after the city was settled.

Now the region is home to 100 breweries and growing in diversity — but is that growth sustainable in a national market that encompasses 10,000 breweries and counting?

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the craft beer industry, who's leading it, and how local owners are invested in the region's continued growth.

Guests:



Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Brian Jackson, founder and CEO, Esoteric Brewing

Carla Gesell-Streeter, co-owner, Hoperatives.com

Josh Engel, marketing manager, March First Brands, LLC

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

