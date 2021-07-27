-
Don Heinrich Tolzmann is a local historian and author of four books on our area’s long, rich brewing heritage. He shares some of the stories of the beer…
-
Cincinnati's contributions to all things beer are well-known, but brewing played a significant role in the early growth and culture of the Dayton, Ohio…
-
The companies' founders say the merger is going to help the craft brewers compete in an industry that is seeing rapid consolidation.
-
Mike Morgan, founder and president of Queen City History & Education Ltd., curator of the Brewing Heritage Trail and author of Over-The-Rhine: When Beer…
-
It's been said that there's a sandwich in every beer. Del Hall agrees.For Lent this year, the 43-year-old Pleasant Ridge resident decided to give up food,…
-
Craft beer fans in Kentucky have some special treats coming their way this week. Sixteen Kentucky craft breweries are releasing new beers made with...
-
Cincinnati held its first Oktoberfest in 1976, and since then Oktoberfest Zinzinnati has grown to be America’s largest, second only to the one held in…
-
A growing industry in Ohio is calling on local, state, and federal officials to take a serious look at water quality issues. Craft brewery owners say...
-
Some beer-brewing scientists have developed a genetically modified yeast that produces the same hoppy aromas and flavors beer drinkers like, without the hops. But some craft brewers are skeptical.
-
Cincinnati's long and rich beer brewing history has not always been properly preserved and celebrated. Many historic breweries have been demolished, and…