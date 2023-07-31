© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
The Tri-State experienced a heat wave after months of unseasonably cool temps. Is this our new normal?

Published July 31, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
a man wearing a red shirt wipes his head with a white towel at a misting station
John Minchillo
/
AP
A Great American Ball Park employee wipes his head under a misting station before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians (then Indians) in Cincinnati in 2015.

Residents in the Tri-State region have been largely spared from the extreme heat wave the rest of the country has experienced this summer. Yet temperatures are on the rise again, causing rising concerns on how Cincinnatians can keep cool and safe in the upcoming days.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how climate change has influenced unusual summer temperatures and what patterns climate experts and meteorologists are tracking.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Ketchmark, morning meteorologist, WCPO 9
  • Bob Hyland, Ph.D.,  associate professor educator at the University of Cincinnati

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

