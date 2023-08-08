Ohio leads the U.S. in solar and wind farm rejections

Ohio is seen as a test state for solar and wind farming, yet more than 40 townships across the state have banned development in their communities. The mounting rejection is due to the passing of Senate Bill 52 in 2021. The law gave counties the authority to designate restricted areas where solar and wind farm development is prohibited or limited in size. The list of places that have banned the development continues to grow.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn what makes the state attractive for green energy, why residents are opposed to solar and wind farming in their communities, and how government agencies are shifting to meet their sustainability goals.

Guests:

Robert Bryce, author, journalist

Oliver Kroner, sustainability director, City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability

Rusty Durbin, Tate Township resident

