Concerns over McConnell, lawsuit over abortion ballot language and more top stories

For the second time in recent weeks, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up while taking questions from reporters, this time in Covington, Ky. The senator was asked if he would consider running for reelection.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the attending physician for Congress said and discuss the implications.

Backers of a reproductive rights amendment in Ohio filed suit over the ballot language written by Republicans. The group says it is inaccurate and biased. Now the clock is ticking for the Ohio Supreme Court to review the dispute.

Those stories and more on the weekly news review.

