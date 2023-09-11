Central Parkway could get a revamp from one of 4 design proposals

City of Cincinnati Transportation officials publicly released four designs for the Central Parkway Reimagined Project late August, with the goal of using the public's feedback to meet the city's objectives and consider the needs and concerns of residents.

The four designs were inspired by a nearly century-old, pedestrian-friendly layout of Central Parkway, that would reduce current traffic down from four lanes to two, improve bicycle infrastructure, and expand green space and sidewalks for pedestrians.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about the city's goals for the redesign, the next steps in the project, and how this vision will support the residents of Cincinnati for the next hundred years.

The public will have the opportunity to view the four plans now through Oct. 1 and provide their feedback in a 13-question online survey .

Guests:



Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati City councilmember

Jeff Stine, City of Cincinnati project manager

Michael Williams, owner, Wooden Nickel Antiques (on Central Parkway)

Jeff Heimann, project manager, Strand Associates, Inc.



