As Ohioans begin voting on reproductive rights, we break down Issue 1

Ohioans will vote on abortion, contraception and other reproductive decisions this November. Issue 1 would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution up until viability, which is the point when a fetus can survive outside the uterus, typically around 24 weeks gestation.

Ohio is the only state with an abortion amendment on the ballot this November, but last year Michigan passed an abortion rights amendment into law.

On Cincinnati Edition, we break down the ballot language of Issue 1, discuss what this amendment would do if passed, examine an effort by the Catholic Church in Ohio to defeat the measure, and look at how Michigan's abortion amendment is playing out there.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Dan Kobil, professor, Capital University Law School

Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Karley Abramson, health policy research associate, Citizens Research Council of Michigan

Ways to listen to this show: