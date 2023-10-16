Should Cincinnati sell the only municipally owned railroad in the U.S.? Hear both sides on Issue 22

Cincinnati voters will decide a hotly debated question on the ballot this election: should the city sell Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern?

Supporters of the sale argue the railroad has become a financial asset – and interest earned from investing the $1.6 billion sale price could bring in more revenue for the city than the annual lease payments it currently receives from Norfolk Southern.

Opponents of Issue 22 argue it would be foolish to sell an asset the city has owned for more than a century and that generates money for the city every year.

In the first of two Cincinnati Edition programs dedicated to Issue 22, we’ll talk with a supporter and opponent of the measure, along with a reporter who’s been covering the proposed sale. Our focus on this segment will be on the financial aspects of the proposal.

Guests:

Former Cincinnati Mayor Charlie Luken, who serves as vice president of the Cincinnati Southern Railway board of trustees

Former Cincinnati City Councilmember Kevin Flynn, who opposes the sale

Becca Costello, WVXU local government reporter

In the second program dedicated to Issue 22 on Oct. 24, we’ll examine how the city plans to spend money that would be generated by a sale and discuss concerns about equity that have been raised by some opponents.

