23 questions (and counting) about the Cincinnati Southern Railway sale on the Nov. ballot

Cincinnati voters will decide this election whether the city can execute a plan to sell the only municipally owned railroad in the U.S. to a private corporation.

The proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern has sparked opposing paid campaigns and a lot of questions. WVXU has compiled answers to some of the most common ones.

Editor’s note: This post will be continuously updated between now and the Nov. 7 election. The topic is as complex as it is important; WVXU reporters will continue to investigate and expand this resource over time. Have a question you’d like answered? Send it to newsroom@wvxu.org.

Questions about the proposed sale:

1. Why did Cincinnati build a railway?

2. What is the Cincinnati Southern Railway today?

3. Who manages the Cincinnati Southern Railway?

4. Who operates the Cincinnati Southern Railway?

5. Why do some city leaders want to sell the railway?

6. What will I see on the ballot?

7. Has anyone tried to buy the CSR before?

8. Could the CSR be used for passenger rail, at least in theory?

9. What regulatory control does Cincinnati have over the CSR/Norfolk Southern right now? What regulatory control would the city have after a sale?

10. How much money does Cincinnati get per year under the current lease? Who decides how it’s spent?

11. How much money would Norfolk Southern pay the city for the CSR? What would be done with that money?

12. Who negotiated the sale price and how did they reach $1.6 billion?

13. How much money would the city get per year after the sale? How is that amount estimated?

14. Who would decide how the sale revenue is invested?

15. Who would decide how the investment income is spent?

16. How much is the Cincinnati Southern Railway worth?

17. What kind of government oversight is required for the sale to go through?

18. Would the city lower taxes if the sale is approved?

19. Could the city sell the CSR to another railroad company? Or to anyone for another purpose?

20. What happens if the sale proposal fails?

21. Who is funding the campaign in favor of approving the sale?

22. Who is funding the campaign opposed to the sale?

23. What are the arguments against selling the Cincinnati Southern Railway?

SOURCES

1. Why did Cincinnati build a railway?

By 1860, Cincinnati was the fourth largest city in the country and its location on the Ohio River gave it strategic importance for commercial business as a hub for both imports and exports. The advent of rail transportation diminished the city’s importance and local leaders feared being cut out of the economy.

City officials wanted a rail corridor to connect Cincinnati with the South, but the Ohio Constitution prohibited counties, cities and towns from financially partnering with private businesses. In other words, Cincinnati couldn’t loan money to an existing rail company. In 1868, E. A. Ferguson put forth a “remarkable proposition” that the city of Cincinnati should build and own a southern railway. The city spent $578.90 lobbying for the measure in Columbus.

Columbus wasn’t the only hurdle. The proposed line would begin in Cincinnati, but would primarily run through Kentucky and Tennessee. It took several years for legislation to be passed in those states before construction could begin; the first work started in late 1873 on a tunnel through King’s Mountain in Tennessee. The final rail was spiked into place on December 10, 1879.

It cost the city $18 million to build the original Cincinnati Southern Railway.

“It had always been hoped that Cincinnati would be able to break even on the operation, and perhaps even realize a profit,” wrote Tod Jordan Butler in a 1971 thesis. “But the main purpose of the [rail] road was to strengthen the city’s commercial position in relation to the South, to provide her merchants and manufacturers with a means whereby they might recapture the lost dominance in southern markets.”

Learn more about the history of the CSR online here: cincinnatisouthernrailway.org/about/historical-timeline.

2. What is the Cincinnati Southern Railway today?

The CSR consists of railroad tracks that span about 337 miles between Cincinnati and Chattanooga, Tenn., plus signals, tunnels, and other fixed infrastructure. Cincinnati has never owned rail cars nor operated rail traffic for either passengers or freight. The railway has always been leased by a separate entity that owns and operates railroad cars, originally for both passenger travel and freight, although in recent years, exclusively for freight.

City of Cincinnati Map of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

3. Who manages the Cincinnati Southern Railway?

Per the state law that allowed Cincinnati to build and own a railroad, the Cincinnati Southern Railway is managed by a five-member Board of Trustees. Board members are appointed by the mayor of Cincinnati and approved by majority vote of city council. Terms are five years and there are no term limits. There is no compensation for serving on the board.

According to the board’s bylaws, no more than three members may be of the same political party at any time. The Board of Trustees is an official public body, meaning it is subject to the Ohio Open Meetings Act. A city attorney serves as clerk to the board.

Current members (see bios on the CSR website):

President Paul Muething (Republican, first appointed by former Mayor John Cranley in 2018)

Vice President Charles Luken (Democrat, first appointed by former Mayor Cranley in 2018)

Treasurer Paul Sylvester (Democrat, first appointed by former Mayor Charles Luken in 1984)

Mark Mallory (Democrat, first appointed by former Mayor John Cranley in 2018)

Amy Murray (Republican, first appointed by former Mayor John Cranley in 2019)

Becca Costello / WVXU Cincinnati Southern Railway Board of Trustees.

4. Who operates the Cincinnati Southern Railway?

The Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific Railway Company (CNOTP), a subsidiary of Norfolk Southern, holds the current lease to operate on the Cincinnati Southern Railway. They have held a lease to operate on the CSR since 1881.

The current lease is set to expire in 2026, but Norfolk Southern had the option to extend the lease another 25 years and has already decided to do so. That means they will retain control of operation until 2051, even if the city sells to another company.

5. Why do some city leaders want to sell the railway?

City officials say they want to maximize the financial benefit of the Cincinnati Southern Railway and say the best deal for taxpayers is to sell instead of continuing to lease.

CSR Board of Trustees President Paul Muething says the railway started out as a strategic asset — a way to ensure Cincinnati could keep participating in the broader economy. Eventually, the railway became a way for the city to make money by leasing it out.

“It's no longer a strategic asset, we look at it as a financial asset,” Muething said at a meeting in July. “And our job from Day One has been to maximize the value of that financial asset … take that asset and make the most of it for the citizens of Cincinnati.”

Muething says the way to do that is to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern for $1.6 billion and invest the money, growing the balance over time and using the earned interest to pay for maintaining city infrastructure.

The financial argument has two elements:



Estimates show the city will get more money per year by selling compared to leasing The “guaranteed” yearly income from a lease could eventually disappear because the future of the rail industry is uncertain

“Instead of having all of our financial future with one company, we would be able to diversify it,” said CSR Board Member Amy Murray. "I think the sooner we do that, the better and the safer it will be for the city."

To learn more, WVXU spoke to FreightWaves Senior Staff Reporter Joanna Marsh, who has spent the past decade reporting on the freight rail industry.

Marsh says autonomous trucking is certainly coming, but, “I don't think it could actually fully ever replace freight railroads,” she said.

Marsh says trucks, autonomous or not, couldn’t take on all the freight currently moved by rail without investing significantly in expanding and/or adding highways. Rail infrastructure is already there, however. Even if it does cost a lot of money to maintain, it’s still cheaper than starting from scratch, she says.

City officials are also quick to point out the city’s massive and growing deferred maintenance problem; income from investing the sale revenue would be limited to maintaining or improving current infrastructure.

RELATED: Cincinnati's deferred maintenance problem is growing and the cost to catch up is 'staggering'

The sale is supported by: Mayor Aftab Pureval; City Manager Sheryl Long; a majority of City Council Members; all five members of the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board of Trustees; former mayors David Mann and Roxanne Qualls.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and five former mayors are asking voters to approve the sale. From left: Charlie Luken, David Mann, John Cranley, Pureval, Roxanne Qualls, and Mark Mallory.

“Five previous mayors of the city of Cincinnati, spanning more than 40 years of service, have come together to stand with Mayor Pureval in urging voters to support the biggest deal the city of Cincinnati has ever faced,” Mallory said at a recent press conference. “We are urging the voters of Cincinnati to approve the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.”

6. What will I see on the ballot?

"Shall the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board of Trustees be authorized to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway to an entity, the ultimate parent company of which is Norfolk Southern Corporation, for a purchase price of $1,600,000,000, to be paid in a single installment during the year 2024, with the moneys received to be deposited into a trust fund operated by the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board of Trustees, with the City of Cincinnati as the sole beneficiary, the moneys to be annually disbursed to the municipal corporation in an amount no less than $26,500,000 per year, for the purpose of the rehabilitation, modernization, or replacement of existing streets, bridges, municipal buildings, parks and green spaces, site improvements, recreation facilities, improvements for parking purposes, and any other public facilities owned by the City of Cincinnati, and to pay for the costs of administering the trust fund?”

A YES vote supports the proposed sale.

A NO vote opposes the proposed sale.

7. Has anyone tried to buy the CSR before?

Yes. In 1896, the Southwestern Construction Company attempted to buy the CSR even though it was under lease to the CNOTP.

Voters defeated the sale by just 338 votes out of 31,324 votes cast.

Cincinnati Times-Star The Southwestern Construction Company attempted to buy the Cincinnati Southern Railway in 1896; this illustration opposing the sale was published in the Cincinnati Times-Star.

Norfolk Southern wanted to buy the Cincinnati Southern Railway in 2009, offering $500 million. City officials at the time were immediately skeptical.

“When I was mayor, the CEO of Norfolk Southern came into my office to see me and offered half a billion dollars for the railroad. That to me wasn't real money,” said then-Mayor Mark Mallory at a recent press conference. “I have been traditionally not in favor of selling the railroad because I didn't think the railroads would ever bring a figure that came close to the value of our railroad. But the experts that we hired let us know that the value of our railroad was matched in the offer that Norfolk Southern gave us of $1.6 billion.”

The CSR Board never seriously negotiated with Norfolk Southern and a sale didn’t even get close to being put before voters.

8. Could the CSR be used for passenger rail, at least in theory?

Yes, railroad tracks are the same for passenger and freight cars — a “conversion” would just mean using different train cars on the tracks.

Amtrak currently operates out of Cincinnati, traveling northwest to Chicago and southeast to Charlottesville, Va. A plan to expand Amtrak service includes going north from Cincinnati to Dayton, Columbus, and Cleveland; Amtrak does not plan to expand service south through Kentucky and Tennessee.

Amtrak selected areas for expansion based on “population megaregions” predicted to have the greatest ridership demand based on population size, economic activity, transit connections, existing travel markets and urban density (according to the 2021 report “Amtrak Connects US: More Trains. More Cities. Better Service.”)

Under the existing lease, CNOTP would need to consent to any third parties sharing the line.

9. What regulatory control does Cincinnati have over the CSR/Norfolk Southern right now? What regulatory control would the city have after a sale?

Railroads in the United States are regulated at the federal level by the Federal Railroad Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Municipalities do not have regulatory control over things like what is transported, how it is transported or labeled, or train speeds. So, the city has no regulatory control over Norfolk Southern’s operations on the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

10. How much money does Cincinnati get per year under the current lease? Who decides how it’s spent?

Cincinnati gets around $26 million a year from Norfolk Southern under the terms of the current lease. The amount is determined by the lease with an increase each year using a calculation based on the Implicit Price Deflator for Gross National Product (developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Economic Analysis).

The current lease expires in 2026, but Norfolk Southern chose to exercise their right to extend the lease another 25 years through 2051. However, the annual rent starting in calendar year 2027 would have to be negotiated.

The CSR Board started that negotiation in December 2020, requesting Norfolk Southern start paying $65 million a year (increasing gradually in the same way it does now). Instead, Norfolk Southern responded with an offer to buy the railway for $865 million. The board’s response, through a hired firm, was, “the compensation offered is grossly inadequate.” After months of back and forth, the highest annual lease Norfolk Southern offered started at $37.3 million a year.

Since 1987, the city has used all lease revenue for infrastructure projects; that policy was established by City Council. Infrastructure spending is within the city’s capital budget (rather than the operating budget, which covers city services like police). Lease revenue makes up about 40% of the city’s capital budget and is the largest single source of revenue for the capital budget.

City Council has final say over all budget allocations. The capital budget is established along with the biennial operating budget every two years.

11. How much money would Norfolk Southern pay the city for the CSR? What would be done with that money?

Norfolk Southern would pay the city $1.6 billion in a single lump sum payment. That price was negotiated between Norfolk Southern and the CSR Board of Trustees.

The Cincinnati Southern Railway Board of Trustees would put the entire amount in a trust fund; a third-party will decide how to invest it, with a goal of growing the principal with interest from the investments.

The sale agreement also includes $5 million in an Accelerated Transaction Fee, plus up to $20 million in a transaction extension fee because Norfolk Southern requested a delay in closing until March 2024.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU A train crossing the Ohio River from Queensgate into Ludlow on the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

12. Who negotiated the sale price and how did they reach $1.6 billion?

The current lease expires in 2026, but Norfolk Southern chose to exercise their right to extend the lease another 25 years through 2051. However, The annual rent starting in calendar year 2027 would have to be negotiated.

The CSR Board started negotiations in December 2020 with an offer to increase yearly rent from about $25 million a year to $65 million a year, increasing annually with inflation. Norfolk Southern responded in July 2021, offering to buy the railway for $865 million, plus $50 million paid over a period of one to four years. Norfolk Southern didn't respond to the board's proposed lease terms.

"[T]hese proposals, in departing from the current leasing framework, provide the CSR an additional benefit — a hedge against any sort of rail industry structural decline," wrote Norfolk Southern VP Mike McClellan in a letter to the Board.

The board refused the offer, calling it "grossly inadequate" and again offering the $65 million a year lease.

Norfolk Southern then upped their offer to $915 million, plus up to $50 million depending on how quickly the sale could be finalized, and again ignored the attempt at negotiating a new lease amount.

The board responded with a $2 billion sale offer, or the continued offer of a $65 million a year lease. Norfolk Southern's next offer in November 2021 was just over $1 billion, which the board countered with a $1.8 billion offer plus up to $50 million more depending on how quickly the deal was finalized.

The final Norfolk Southern offer in April 2022 was for $1.55 billion plus up to $50 million more depending on how quickly the deal was finalized, and a lease offer increased to $37.3 million annually, the highest Norfolk Southern offered for the yearly lease during the entire negotiation.

City of Cincinnati / Provided A graph showing the purchase and lease offers between the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board and Norfolk Southern between December 2020 and November 2022.

This is where key deadlines started to put pressure on the negotiations — if no agreement was reached by June 30, 2022, the existing lease says the parties have to enter into arbitration.

"That arbitration clause introduces so much risk and uncertainty," Mayor Pureval said. "Because the arbitrator could choose any one of these valuations, irrespective of our opinion."

"I think we all believed that we had pushed as far as we were going to get," Muething said, "and if we didn't take that $1.6 billion we were gonna start this [arbitration] process, and then we didn't know where we're going to end up."

13. How much money would the city get per year after the sale? How is that amount estimated?

The lowest amount the city would get each year is $26.5 million to start unless the principal amount falls below a certain threshold (explained further below). That $26.5 million minimum would increase annually using the same calculation that determines the yearly increase in lease payments, which is based on the Implicit Price Deflator for Gross National Product (developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Economic Analysis).

The CSR Board of Trustees intends to give the city more than the minimum amount each year, and that number is likely to vary depending on market conditions.

The board hired two consulting firms to estimate how much money could be earned from investment returns. After deducting an unknown amount to be added to the principal each year, and an unknown amount needed for CSR operations, the consultants say the city can expect $57.1 million a year.

That estimate is based on a 5.5% annual net return and 2% inflation, generating a 3.5% real return. The amount is projected to grow each year, reaching an estimated $131.2 million in 2066 (in 2024 dollars). Officials say that is a conservative estimate based on current market conditions.

Because of the minimum payment clause, there could be a time when the CSR Board dips into the principal (the original $1.6 billion) instead of paying from investment returns.

When Ohio lawmakers changed state law to allow the sale to proceed, they included a “safeguard” in case there are several years of negative investment returns. If the principal amount ever decreases by 25% or more in a single year, payments to the city must be suspended until the fund reaches the previous level.

14. Who would decide how the sale revenue is invested?

The Board of Trustees plans to hire an investment advisor and an investment manager.

A request for proposals for an investment advisor was active until Sept. 29.

According to the RFP, the chosen investment partner will “provide initial recommendations to the Board and then act upon such policies and procedures approved by the CSR Board by balancing the investments in the portfolio and engaging with any investment managers retained by the CSR Board.” The RFP specifies that the investment partner will not be allowed to invest money from the CSR Trust into any of its own products.

The CSR Board is looking for “simplicity in the investment strategy and low risk.” The advisor will also help the CSR Board choose an investment manager.

15. Who would decide how the investment income is spent?

State law mandates how the money can be spent. Any changes to that would require a change in state law (passage in both the Ohio House and Senate, with final approval from the governor).

The CSR Board established rules for how investment income can be spent. The negotiated sale agreement made the sale contingent on passage of a state law that would allow the creation of a trust fund with certain requirements: Proceeds from the fund could only be spent on "rehabilitation, modernization, or replacement of existing infrastructure improvements" and could not be used to construct new infrastructure improvements.

When state lawmakers took up the issue earlier this year, they expanded on that requirement to make it even more specific: “…for the purpose of the rehabilitation, modernization, or replacement of existing streets, bridges, municipal buildings, parks and green spaces, site improvements, recreation facilities, improvements for parking purposes, and any other public facilities owned by the City of Cincinnati, and to pay for the costs of administering the trust fund.”

That includes street paving and pothole repair, recreation centers, public parks, etc.

In response to a request from City Council, the City Manager’s Office put together a plan for how the money could be spent. The report estimates the city would get at least $250 million over the next 10 years from the investment revenue; that amount is broken down into specific departments and projects:

Parks - $40.7 million

Recreation - $27.6 million

Streets and sidewalks (transportation infrastructure) - $101 million

Public services (including police and fire) - $49.6 million

Health - $31.1 million

See a full list of specific projects in the report below:

As with all city spending, City Council has the final say; in this case, that means which infrastructure projects to fund with the money restricted to that purpose. The budget process each year starts with the city manager’s office (typically in close collaboration with the mayor’s office), and City Council can make changes before voting on final approval.

It’s not yet clear how much will be needed to administer the trust fund. Members of the Board of Trustees do not receive compensation.

16. How much is the Cincinnati Southern Railway worth?

The CSR Board of Trustees paid for two separate valuations to determine what the railway is worth. The range is wide: $616 million on the lowest end and $2.46 billion on the highest.

One way to estimate value is to calculate how much it would cost Norfolk Southern to move rail traffic using a different route, known as the "next best alternative." This was hard to calculate because Norfolk Southern refused to give the consultants all the necessary financial information.

"They claimed that they didn't keep financial information on a segment basis just for this segment from Cincinnati to Chattanooga," said CSR Board President Paul Muething.

City of Cincinnati / Provided A graph showing a range of valuation estimates for the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Another method is to estimate how much the CSR would be worth to a different third-party buyer, and this is where some of the lowest valuations come from. Muething says that includes two different kinds of potential buyers: financial and strategic.

"Financial would be some sort of fund or something that would buy this asset just to own it," Muething said. "Well, the problem with a financial buyer is the financial buyer would still have to deal with [Norfolk Southern] as its lessee."

A strategic buyer, on the other hand, would be one of four or five other major rail lines, which are already moving traffic north to south and south to north on other rail lines.

To learn more, WVXU again spoke to FreightWaves Senior Staff Reporter Joanna Marsh.

“[The CSR] begins and ends on Norfolk Southern’s network, and so then you'd have to work with NS in terms of trackage rights and that kind of thing,” she said. “You'd have to make a business case to have an open sale and I'm not sure the business is there.”

Another rail company purchasing the line would require closer scrutiny from the federal Surface Transportation Board, which reviews each sale "to make certain that it does not substantially lessen competition, create a monopoly, or restrain trade, and that any anticompetitive effects are outweighed by the public interest."

A third valuation method is based on Norfolk Southern's 2009 offer to buy the CSR for $500 million. Muething wasn't on the CSR board at the time, but he calls it a "half-hearted" purchase attempt.

Adjusted for inflation, that same offer would be worth between $616 million and $683 million today. But using the Surface Transportation Board's estimated increase in value since 2009, that offer would be worth up to $1.55 billion today.

Finally, an opportunity cost estimates how much money Norfolk Southern could lose in profit if they lose access to the CSR. That range has the most variability, between $1.11 billion and $2.4 billion.

17. What kind of government oversight is required for the sale to go through?

It’s often said that Ohio lawmakers had to change state law to allow the CSR Board to sell the railway. Actually, the board could have put a sale to voters without a state law change, but they wanted to change the way they could spend the revenue from a sale.

The Ferguson Act of 1869 is the state law that originally authorized Cincinnati to build the railway. It was necessary because a provision in the Ohio Constitution of 1851 prohibited counties, cities and towns from becoming owners in any joint stock company, meaning the city couldn’t loan money to a private company to build a railroad.

A later amendment to the Ferguson Act said that if the city ever sold the railway, the revenue could only be used to pay off debt service. (Note: the city retained debt to pay for initial construction but paid that off decades ago).

The CSR Board went to state lawmakers because they wanted to use the revenue for city infrastructure and needed the state law change to make that possible. The change allows the revenue from a sale to be put in a “trust fund for the purpose of receiving the net proceeds of the sale.” The revised Ferguson Act stipulates how the trust fund would be managed, including prohibiting any member of the CSR Board of Trustees from having “any direct or indirect interest in the gains or profits of any investment made by the railway board of trustees.”

When lawmakers approved the requested changes, they added several other things to regulate the sale:

Allowing the sale to go on the ballot only once in 2023 or 2024. If it fails, state lawmakers would need to approve another attempt.

If the principal amount of the investment account decreases by 25% or more, payments to the city must be suspended until the fund reaches the previous level.

The ballot language must include the name of the buyer's parent company — in this case, Norfolk Southern.

The federal Surface Transportation Board reviews each sale "to make certain that it does not substantially lessen competition, create a monopoly, or restrain trade, and that any anticompetitive effects are outweighed by the public interest."

The STB is an independent federal agency which “exercises its statutory authority and resolves disputes in support of an efficient, competitive, and economically viable surface transportation network that meets the needs of its users.”

The STB decided Sept. 20 that the sale of the CSR to Norfolk Southern does not have any anticompetitive effects. In the same decision, the STB approved an agreement that allows CNOTP to continue operating on the line once the sale is complete (if voters approve).

Becca Costello The Cincinnati Southern Railway in Queensgate.

18. Would the city lower taxes if the sale is approved?

That’s unlikely. City officials expect a significant deficit in future budgets due to declining income tax. Additional revenue from the sale of the CSR wouldn’t fully solve the city’s deferred maintenance problem or overall budget concerns.

A reporter asked Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval at the announcement last November if he was promising not to raise taxes if the sale is approved.

“I’m not,” Pureval responded. “I will say that $1.6 billion going into our existing infrastructure forever is a very strong step in the right direction as it relates to our fiscal health. But there are increasing challenges looming on the horizon.”

19. Could the city sell the CSR to another railroad company? Or to anyone for another purpose?

Technically, yes. However, Norfolk Southern could retain control over the operation until 2051. Officials say that makes it very unlikely any other company would be interested, for any purpose.

“[The CSR] begins and ends on Norfolk Southern’s network, and so then you'd have to work with NS in terms of trackage rights and that kind of thing,” said Marsh of FreightWaves. “You'd have to make a business case to have an open sale and I'm not sure the business is there.”

Another rail company purchasing the line would require closer scrutiny from the federal Surface Transportation Board, which reviews each sale "to make certain that it does not substantially lessen competition, create a monopoly, or restrain trade, and that any anticompetitive effects are outweighed by the public interest."

The STB decided Sept. 20 that the sale of the CSR to Norfolk Southern does not have any anticompetitive effects. In the same decision, the STB approved an agreement that allows CNOTP to continue operating on the line once the sale is complete (if voters approve).

20. What happens if the sale proposal fails?

Ohio lawmakers limited the city to one attempt to sell the CSR. That means if the Board of Trustees wants to try again in another election, they’ll have to get permission from state lawmakers again first.

The sale agreement passed by the CSR Board states that if voters reject the sale, either party can terminate the sale agreement within 30 days after the vote is certified.

If the CSR Board and/or Norfolk Southern choose to terminate the sale, the parties will likely re-open negotiations for the remainder of the lease (through 2051).

If neither party terminates, they will instead work together to lobby state lawmakers to allow another attempt on the ballot.

21. Who is funding the campaign in favor of approving the sale?

A campaign in favor of approving the sale, Building Cincinnati’s Future, is funded by “BUILD CINCINNATI’S FUTURE,” a political action committee formed and initially funded by Norfolk Southern.

A spokesperson for the campaign, Jens Sutmoller, told WVXU they hope to accept donations to the PAC from entities and individuals other than Norfolk Southern. Sutmoller declined to say how much is in the account now. He says Norfolk Southern has not committed to a maximum dollar amount for the campaign.

PACs are not subject to campaign finance reporting for the city of Cincinnati or the Federal Election Commission. The first campaign finance report required by Ohio is due Oct. 26, to disclose activity through Oct. 18. The next deadlines are after the election: Dec. 15 for activity through Dec. 8, and Jan. 31 for activity through Dec. 31.

Per Ohio law, an individual can’t donate more than $15,499.69 to a single political action committee per calendar year.

The city charter also prohibits spending public money for political activity. That means public officials can’t use their official position to advocate for or oppose the sale; that includes elected officials, non-elected officials like city administration, and the CSR Board of Trustees.

However, any of those people can act as individuals in support or opposition; they can also donate to a PAC but are subject to the same donation limits as all other individuals.

22. Who is funding the campaign opposed to the sale?

A political action committee, “Save Our Rails PAC,” was announced Sept. 12. It was formed by “a broad coalition of Cincinnatians opposed to the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.”

PACs are not subject to campaign finance reporting for the city of Cincinnati or the Federal Election Commission. The first campaign finance report required by Ohio is due Oct.26, to disclose activity through Oct, 18. The next deadlines are after the election: Dec. 15 for activity through Dec. 8, and Jan. 31 for activity through Dec. 31.

23. What are the arguments against selling the Cincinnati Southern Railway?

Some critics, like former Council Members Kevin Flynn and Christopher Smitherman, say it’s foolish to sell an asset that has brought the city steady revenue for over a century.

Some say the negotiated sale price is far lower than the railroad is worth, and that the CSR board could convince Norfolk Southern to pay a much higher annual lease. This includes the Charter Committee of Greater Cincinnati: “Our review shows the valuation of $1.6B is too low and hence the lease value will be higher than quoted,” the committee said in a statement. “We are also concerned that the ‘guardrails’ crafted by the Ohio General Assembly are insufficient to prevent future shenanigans by elected officials. We find the lack of transparency of the proposed deal and its negotiations troubling.”

Some are opposed to selling any public asset to any private company, including Railroad Workers United, a North American “inter-union, cross-craft solidarity caucus of railroad workers.” The group advocates for public ownership of all railroads. “The large rail systems in the United States — which includes Norfolk Southern and five others — have become more and more concentrated in recent decades, while running roughshod over rail workers, passengers, shippers and communities along their routes,” says a July 17 news release. RWU International Steering Committee Member Michael Paul Lindsey wrote an op-ed in the Enquirer as well.

Some are opposed to selling to Norfolk Southern specifically, fueled by the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this year.

Becca Costello / WVXU A banner made and used by the Derail the Sale campaign opposing the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern.

A group of Cincinnati residents is working together under the slogan “Derail the Sale.” Abby Friend and Jen Mendoza, both Northside residents, are two of the organizers. They describe the effort as a “nonpartisan coalition of community members.”

RELATED: Cincinnati Council joins other leaders in asking for stronger railroad safety regulations

“We see it as a means to preserve opportunities for future transportation development across the region, as well as an immediate and lasting effort to protect workers, taxpayers, our communities, our ecosystems,” Friend told WVXU. “We feel it's really important to stand against a corporation who refuses over and over and over again to be held accountable for their negligence.”

As described above, a “Save Our Rails PAC” was formed in September by “a broad coalition of Cincinnatians opposed to the sale.”

Becca Costello / WVXU Critics of the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern marching in the July Fourth parade in Northside.

Some critics are not necessarily opposed to selling the Cincinnati Southern Railway, but say the revenue should not be spent on maintaining infrastructure.

An op-ed authored by Damon Lynch III, Iris Roley, and Al Gerhardstein says the sale should not go forward unless much of the revenue from the trust fund is dedicated to “repairing harms from racist city policies that destroyed generational wealth for thousands of Black families in Cincinnati.”

They write that money from the lease over the last century “promoted racial discrimination” in many ways: “The money helped build and maintain the [city’s first] streetcar system which allowed whites to move to the first-ring suburbs in the early 1900s. Other infrastructure projects funded in part by the railroad and hurting Black residents included interstate highways and segregated public housing units. These policies combined with redlining, overt race discrimination in house sales and renting, the exclusion of Blacks from federal loan programs, and other discriminatory policies to prevent Blacks from creating generational wealth.”

RELATED: Cincinnati officials release 'blueprint' for ending the city's racial wealth gap

Lynch and Roley held a meeting Oct. 1 to organize opposition to the sale.

"Right now our vote is no — no, we do not support the sale," Lynch told a crowd of about 85 people. "Our interest was not considered. And the way this deal is structured does not support the closing of the racial wealth gap that the city says it wants to close ... The people who negotiated on the city's behalf had no thought about negotiating on our behalf. It depends, it matters, who you put in the room."

Lynch criticized a lack of community engagement on the proposed sale; no public meetings hosted by the mayor, city administration, City Council, or Norfolk Southern.

"Early voting starts October 11 — it's late, the train is coming down the track. And as usual either we're on the caboose or we're getting run over," Lynch said. "Our goal is that the same way the city has a pot of money — that they're taking the interest and they're doing whatever — is that Black folk have a pot, a development fund that is controlled by us ... and we go in and we start to build and develop our own community."

Becca Costello / WVXU Rev. Damon Lynch III urges a crowd to vote no on the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway, at a meeting at New Prospect Baptist Church on Oct. 1.

Council Member Scotty Johnson was the only council member to vote no when it came time to put the measure on the ballot. (Note: That vote was a technicality; council could not have blocked the proposal from the ballot.) Johnson explained his vote at the opposition meeting.

"The reason why is because there was nothing in place that was going to trickle down to our community ... we must see considerable change in the Black community with the sale of the railroad," he said. "This is your city. And make sure you stand firm ... Stand strong. You do have help at City Hall."

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, who previously expressed enthusiastic support for the sale, also attended the meeting. She told WVXU Oct. 1 she always expected equity from the sale, but now agrees that equity needs to be in writing. Kearney says she and Johnson are working on an ordinance to that effect.

The sale as it will appear on the ballot does not allow for spending even part of the revenue on anything except maintaining current infrastructure. Lynch says that's why voters should kill the sale.

"Norfolk Southern — they want the railroad. Ain't like they going anywhere, they'll renew the lease," Lynch said. "But this time before you have any kind of sale, you got to come talk to us."

