As Ohioans vote on reproductive rights, we hear arguments on both sides of Issue 1

Ohio voters are deciding this election whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. If passed, Issue 1 would give pregnant patients the right to have an abortion up to the point of viability — or when a fetus can survive outside the uterus with reasonable measures.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with people on both sides of the issue. We'll examine the medical facts about abortion and the procedures performed in Ohio. And we'll talk with a reporter who's been covering Issue 1 to fact-check what supporters and opponents are saying about this amendment.

In the first part of the show, you will hear from a supporter of Issue 1 and a licensed physician. In the second part of the show, you will hear from an opponent of Issue 1. At the end of the show, we talk to a reporter about the claims supporters and opponents are making in this campaign.

You can read the amendment language here.

Guests:

Kellie Copeland, treasurer, Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, executive director, Pro-Choice Ohio

Catherine Romanos, family physician practicing in Ohio, board member, Pro-Choice Ohio

Amy Natoce, press secretary, Protect Women Ohio

Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

