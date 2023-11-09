How the power of song offers relief from the pain of homelessness

Dozens of people without a stable place to rest their heads at night gather each week at downtown Cincinnati's Christ Church Cathedral to lift their voices in song.

They're members of the Queen City Street Choir, a group founded in October 2022 whose singers are people experiencing homelessness.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, they will join Fluidity — A Creative Choral Community for a Cause for a concert called "You Will Be Found."

The choirs hope their singing raises awareness about homelessness in Cincinnati, and the concert will raise money to benefit the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the power of singing and the pain of homelessness.

Guests:

Matthew Moquin-Lee, artistic director, Fluidity – A Creative Choral Community for a Cause

Jason Fishburn, founder and artistic director, Queen City Street Choir

Damian Wakefield, member, Queen City Street Choir

Maurice Golsby, member, Queen City Street Choir

More information about tickets and the "You Will Be Found" concert is available online.

Ways to listen to this show: