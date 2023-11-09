© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Arts
Cincinnati Edition

How the power of song offers relief from the pain of homelessness

Published November 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Members of the Queen City Street Choir and Fluidity - A Creative Choral Community for a Cause rehearse for an upcoming concert.
Queen City Street Choir
/
Courtesy
Members of the Queen City Street Choir and Fluidity - A Creative Choral Community for a Cause rehearse for an upcoming concert.

Dozens of people without a stable place to rest their heads at night gather each week at downtown Cincinnati's Christ Church Cathedral to lift their voices in song.

They're members of the Queen City Street Choir, a group founded in October 2022 whose singers are people experiencing homelessness.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, they will join Fluidity — A Creative Choral Community for a Cause for a concert called "You Will Be Found."

The choirs hope their singing raises awareness about homelessness in Cincinnati, and the concert will raise money to benefit the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the power of singing and the pain of homelessness.

Guests:

More information about tickets and the "You Will Be Found" concert is available online.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
