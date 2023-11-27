We talk with Cincinnati's newest councilmember Anna Albi

Democrats have taken all nine seats on Cincinnati City Council for next year. The newest member, Anna Albi, will replace Liz Keating, the lone Republican on council.

Albi is a local group lead for Moms Demand Action who has worked with elected officials and law enforcement to reduce gun violence. She’ll be coming into office at a time when the city has seen a major increase in the number of teens shot. Albi says one of her priorities will be to help pass gun safety ordinances and increase gun safety education.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with her about all of her top priorities in her new term and the challenges the city is facing.

