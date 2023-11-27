There's been a record number of youth gun violence victims in Cincinnati

Homicides in the Tri-State are at their lowest levels since 2018, according to recent data from Cincinnati Police. Yet, teens between the ages of 13-17 are being shot at an alarming rate — twice the number of teens have been shot in 2023 than in any other year in the past decade.

Although gun violence continues to plague Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods, the West End has seen more shootings in 2023 than any other neighborhood, most recently in a mass shooting that killed 11-year-old Dominic Davis and injured five others.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the youth gun violence epidemic and how local medical professionals, community members and law enforcement are responding to the crisis.

Guests:



Meera Kotagal, MD, director, trauma services, pediatric surgeon, Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery, Cincinnati Children's

Mitch Morris, Phoenix outreach and mentoring coordinator, Cincinnati Works

Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

