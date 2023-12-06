Can the Bengals make the playoffs without Joey B? We'll discuss the evolution of the team's star quarterback

The Cincinnati Bengals faithful had high hopes that quarterback Joe Burrow would lead the team to another Super Bowl this season.

But Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury has raised the question: Does the team have a chance of making the playoffs without him?

And does the Bengals’ Monday Night Football overtime win give fans hope?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about Joe Burrow’s evolution from a backup quarterback at The Ohio State University to a first-round draft pick. And we’ll discuss the latest on this football season with a local sports reporter.

Guests:

· Scott Burson, author of From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown and professor of philosophical theology, Indiana Wesleyan University

· Sam Smathers, Athens youth football coach, co-author of From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown

· Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter, host of“The Skinny” podcast, Local 12 News

