Cincinnati Edition

The push for expanded passenger rail and the potential economic impact in Ohio

Published February 5, 2024 at 4:01 AM EST
A map of Ohio showing proposed passenger rail lines from Cincinnati to Dayton, Columbus, and Cleveland.
Amtrak
Part of Amtrak's nationwide expansion plan is a proposal for passenger rail lines connecting Cincinnati with Dayton, Columbus, and Cleveland.

Ohio officials have been studying plans to expand passenger rail service. One of the proposed routes — known as the 3C+D corridor — would connect Cincinnati with Dayton, Columbus and Cleveland.

The Federal Railroad Administration is providing funds to pay for planning for several routes in Ohio, which include the 3C+D corridor. Now a rail advocacy group called All Aboard Ohio has commissioned a study looking at the potential economic impact of the corridor project. The study estimates the project will initially add more than $100 million to Ohio's gross state product.

But expanded passenger rail is a ways off in Ohio. All Aboard Ohio does not expect at 3C+D corridor would be running before 2030.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the push for expanded passenger rail in Ohio and what it could mean for our region.

Guests:

  • Greg Landsman, U.S. congressman, Ohio's First Congressional District
  • Mitch Radakovich, vice-chair, All Aboard Ohio

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
