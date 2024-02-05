The push for expanded passenger rail and the potential economic impact in Ohio
Ohio officials have been studying plans to expand passenger rail service. One of the proposed routes — known as the 3C+D corridor — would connect Cincinnati with Dayton, Columbus and Cleveland.
The Federal Railroad Administration is providing funds to pay for planning for several routes in Ohio, which include the 3C+D corridor. Now a rail advocacy group called All Aboard Ohio has commissioned a study looking at the potential economic impact of the corridor project. The study estimates the project will initially add more than $100 million to Ohio's gross state product.
But expanded passenger rail is a ways off in Ohio. All Aboard Ohio does not expect at 3C+D corridor would be running before 2030.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the push for expanded passenger rail in Ohio and what it could mean for our region.
Guests:
- Greg Landsman, U.S. congressman, Ohio's First Congressional District
- Mitch Radakovich, vice-chair, All Aboard Ohio
