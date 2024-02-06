Are women- and minority-owned businesses getting their fair share from Cincinnati?
A report completed for Cincinnati's Department of Economic Inclusion concluded the city still has work to be done when it comes to its contracting practices. The city still isn't awarding contracts to businesses owned by women and minorities in proportion to their availability in the region, the study found.
Griffin & Strong, the Atlanta-based firm that looked at the city's contracting, outlined 10 suggestions on how the city could improve. On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the latest report and how the Department of Economic Inclusion is helping women- and minority-owned businesses bid for city contracts.
Guests:
- Laura Castillo, director of the Department of Economic Inclusion, City of Cincinnati
