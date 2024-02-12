More states are requiring high school financial literacy classes following the pandemic

Last year the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College released a report card on state efforts to improve financial literacy in U.S. high schools and only seven states received an ‘A’ grade. More states now require finance classes that cover budgeting, saving and managing debt after the post- pandemic economic downturn highlighted the growing financial disparities among racial and ethnic groups.

Kentucky was one of the states projected to receive a ‘B’ grade thanks to state lawmakers' efforts to include a financial literacy curriculum in K-12 education.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about how Kentucky is closing the financial knowledge gap and how a new, national competition is helping Kentucky high school students gain financial knowledge.

Guests:



Ryan Goss, director, Northern Kentucky University Center for Economic Education

Kylie Koeninger, sophomore, Northern Kentucky University

David Sandlin, teacher, Walton Verona High School

