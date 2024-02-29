Hamilton County sees dramatic increase in people sleeping outside. What's being done?

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Hamilton County and living outside jumped by 46% between 2022 and 2023, according to datacollected by Strategies to End Homelessness.

It was the largest increase in unsheltered homelessness in the county in almost a decade.

And the total number of people experiencing homelessness — whether they’re in shelters or not — increased slightly, too.

The increase follows five years of declines and raises questions about whether this is an aberration or the beginning of a trend that's going in the wrong direction.

On Cincinnati Edition, we spend the hour talking about what's behind those numbers, the impact of the increase and what's being done to create more affordable housing locally.

Guests:

Kevin Finn, president and CEO, Strategies to End Homelessness

Cincinnati City Councilmember Meeka Owens

Josh Spring, executive director, Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition

Tracey Skale, MD, chief medical officer, Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

