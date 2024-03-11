Ahead of Ohio's primary, we answer your questions about voter laws

The Ohio primary is approaching, and early voting is underway until March 17.

In 2023, a new voting law took effect that changed ID requirements, early and absentee voting schedules, and deadlines. There's a lot to prepare for as you head to the polls, and some important dates to consider if you're voting early or absentee.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll answer your questions with the Hamilton County Board of Elections and the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

Guests:

Sherry Poland, director of elections, Hamilton County Board of Elections

Jen Miller, executive director, League of Women Voters of Ohio

