Ahead of Ohio's primary, we answer your questions about voter laws
The Ohio primary is approaching, and early voting is underway until March 17.
In 2023, a new voting law took effect that changed ID requirements, early and absentee voting schedules, and deadlines. There's a lot to prepare for as you head to the polls, and some important dates to consider if you're voting early or absentee.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll answer your questions with the Hamilton County Board of Elections and the League of Women Voters of Ohio.
Guests:
- Sherry Poland, director of elections, Hamilton County Board of Elections
- Jen Miller, executive director, League of Women Voters of Ohio
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.