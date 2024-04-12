Randazzo death rocks Ohio's bribery scandal, Biden's ballot troubles, plus more top stories

A second man charged in the Ohio House Bill 6 corruption scandal has died. On Cincinnati Edition, we';ll discuss the death of Sam Randazzo — and the implications for what prosecutors have called the state's largest bribery scandal.

Plus, could President Biden be off the ballot in Ohio this November? We'll hear why Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Democrats have a problem.

Then, a commission of Cincinnati business leaders says the city will need to increase taxes and charge a trash fee to fix its projected budget deficits. We'll break down the recommendations.

All that — and an update on the moth that's been tormenting your boxwoods — coming up on the Cincinnati Edition weekly news review.

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

