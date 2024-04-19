Biden ballot trouble, top tornado state, plus more top stories

There’s still an unanswered question as to whether President Joe Biden will appear on the ballot in Ohio in November. The ballot must be certified by Aug. 7, but the president won’t officially be nominated until the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the next steps after state officials rejected a plan from Democrats to provisionally certify Biden ahead of the deadline.

Plus, Ohio has earned the unwelcome distinction of top tornado state. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration puts Ohio at No. 1 with 38 tornadoes so far this year. We’ll discuss safety and preparedness this season.

Guests:

Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Steve Horstmeyer, chief meteorologist, FOX19 NOW

Tana Weingartner, report and senior editor, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

