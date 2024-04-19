Biden ballot trouble, top tornado state, plus more top stories
There’s still an unanswered question as to whether President Joe Biden will appear on the ballot in Ohio in November. The ballot must be certified by Aug. 7, but the president won’t officially be nominated until the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the next steps after state officials rejected a plan from Democrats to provisionally certify Biden ahead of the deadline.
Plus, Ohio has earned the unwelcome distinction of top tornado state. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration puts Ohio at No. 1 with 38 tornadoes so far this year. We’ll discuss safety and preparedness this season.
Guests:
- Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Steve Horstmeyer, chief meteorologist, FOX19 NOW
- Tana Weingartner, report and senior editor, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.