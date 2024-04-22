Last month was the warmest March on record

It’s not your imagination March was oddly warm. According to theEuropean Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, human-caused warming and the El Nino climate pattern, led to record temps.

Last year was the hottest year on record, shattering 2016’s previous record and experts say the trend is likely to continue. Climate scientists attribute the record-breaking heat to human-caused warming and climate patterns. Neighborhoods across the country and the Tri-state are already experiencing unseasonable weather and deadly, severe storms that continue to devastate communities.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with experts about the leading factors of rising temperatures, how heat affects the human body and how agencies and climate experts are working to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Guests:



Morgan Zabow, Community Heat and Health Information Coordinator, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Carla Walker, Director for Environmental Justice & Equity, World Resources Institute

