Is the anti-diet movement being hijacked by major food brands?
Should hashtags come with a nutrition label?
An investigation by the Washington Post and the Examination found that food companies are paying registered dieticians to promote processed products and snacks on social media by co-opting popular "anti-diet" movement messaging. The movement that began as a means to combat toxic diet culture and promote "health at every size" is now being used to sell foods associated with health conditions like heart disease and shortened-life expectancies.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the anti-diet movement, how companies are profiting from it, and the potential impacts on public health.
Guests:
- Denise Warrick, MD, pediatrician, TriHealth
- Leslie Rasmussen, Ph.D., assistant professor, Communication Department, Xavier University
