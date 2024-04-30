How the federal noncompete ban and legal challenge impacts the Tri-State
Millions of people working under noncompete agreements will have greater freedom to change employers if a new government ban survives legal challenges. The Federal Trade Commission moved to ban the agreements that bind workers to their employer.
Business groups have argued that noncompetes ensure loyalty and protect trade secrets. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce moved immediately to file a lawsuit seeking to strike down the ban.
On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the local impact on businesses and employees and the industries affected from health care to technology.
Guests:
- Kelly Mulloy Myers, attorney, Freking Myers and Reul
- Lee Geiger, attorney, Bricker Graydon
