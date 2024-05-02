Should Ohio add homeschooling regulations to prevent rare cases of child abuse?

Homeschooling has become the fastest growing form of education in the United States, according to a Washington Post analysis.

States often require little or no oversight over what or how children are being taught at home.

While many homeschooling advocates say that’s how it should be, some child welfare advocates are calling on states to do more to prevent rare cases where homeschooled children are being abused.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about Ohio’s homeschooling requirements and the pros and cons of changing them.

Guests:

Pamela Miller, senior law and policy analyst, Center for Child Policy

Scott Woodruff, director of legal and legislative advocacy, Home School Legal Defense Association

