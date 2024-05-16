Good news for pet owners: Airline's new policy makes it easier to fly with Fido

Good news for pet parents: Flying with your furry travel companion could be much easier, at least on one carrier. American Airlines announced updates to its pet policy, allowing passengers to include a pet carrier as a carry on. We’ll discuss the recent changes and tips for air travel with pets.

Plus, spring provides more opportunities for outdoor socializing with people and their animals. We’ll learn tips on how to train your dog or cat to play well with others.

Then, it’s allergy season — does your pet have allergies, too? We’ll learn how to spot the signs and what to do about Fluffy’s hay fever on our pet show.

Have a cute photo of your pet traveling. Cincinnati Edition wants your pet pics!

Guests:



Dae Grodin, owner and trainer, Dog-Abilities

Jenny Wells, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM), medical director, MedVet

