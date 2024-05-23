Ohio charging infrastructure, Biden's tariffs and myth-busting about EVs

How eco-friendly are electric vehicles really? From battery mining to power plant emissions and even the weight of that Tesla on the road, what’s the impact on the environment? We’re busting EV myths on Cincinnati Edition.

Plus, last week President Biden slapped China with big EV tariffs. What does that mean for his climate goals and your goals of getting a cheaper vehicle?

And, more EV infrastructure is coming to Ohio. We’ll discuss where and when.

Guests:

Aarian Marshall, staff writer, Wired Magazine

Giorgio Rizzoni, Ph.D., director and senior fellow, Center for Automotive Research, Ohio State University

