Ohio charging infrastructure, Biden's tariffs and myth-busting about EVs
How eco-friendly are electric vehicles really? From battery mining to power plant emissions and even the weight of that Tesla on the road, what’s the impact on the environment? We’re busting EV myths on Cincinnati Edition.
Plus, last week President Biden slapped China with big EV tariffs. What does that mean for his climate goals and your goals of getting a cheaper vehicle?
And, more EV infrastructure is coming to Ohio. We’ll discuss where and when.
Guests:
- Aarian Marshall, staff writer, Wired Magazine
- Giorgio Rizzoni, Ph.D., director and senior fellow, Center for Automotive Research, Ohio State University
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.