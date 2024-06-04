An update on Cincinnati Public's budget cuts and superintendent search
Cincinnati Public Schools is in a state of major change. The district is cutting a number of assistant principal and program manager positions to help close a $26 million budget gap.
Meanwhile, former Superintendent Iranetta Wright resigned last month after a vote of no confidence by six unions representing CPS.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the district's new interim leaders about the deadlines they are facing with the budget, as well as with board members about the search for the next superintendent.
Guests:
- Shauna Murphy, interim superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools
- Alesia Smith, interim deputy superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools
- Eve Bolton, president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education
- Ben Lindy, board member, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education
