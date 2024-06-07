Death in Ohio's jails, zoning overhaul passes and more top stories

They thought their loved ones were safe behind bars. That’s not always the case.

In a year-long investigation by the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Columbus Dispatch and the USA Today Network Ohio, reporters made more than 135 public records requests and conducted dozens of interviews.

They found more than 220 people have died in Ohio jails in the past four years. We will discuss some of the reasons why, the response from leaders and the changes family members are calling for.

Then, you might have noticed on the WVXU website an invitation to listen to a new “crappy” podcast. Don’t be fooled by the pun. “Backed Up”-- a podcast seriesthat works to demystify the workings of Cincinnati’s sewer system -- premiered this week. On Cincinnati Edition we discuss its origins and the story it tells.

Plus, Cincinnati City Council this week approved a major overhaul of the city’s zoning code known as “Connected Communities.” The vote wasn’t unanimous, though, and many residents remain angry about the change. We’ll discuss the breakdown of the vote and the changes this overhaul will bring.

Guests:

- Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

- Erin Glynn, state government reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

-Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

- Ella Rowen, podcast coordinator, WVXU

- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Ways to listen to this show:

