Could an extended leave from work make you a happier employee?
When you hear the word sabbatical, chances are you think of a university professor who takes paid leave for study or travel.
But these days, people in other professions are taking extended leaves from work, too, as businesses and nonprofits use sabbatical policies to attract and retain employees.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll ask if there’s a trend to take extended time off from work and what’s behind it.
Guests:
- Marianne Lewis, Ph.D., dean, University of Cincinnati Carl H. Lindner College of Business
- Caitlin Behle, Cincinnati resident
- Jennifer Sims, engineer, Procter & Gamble
UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
