Deleting your health or fitness app won't keep your personal information private

Following the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning federal protections for abortion access, data privacy experts advised women using menstrual cycle tracking apps to take a second look at the fine print of their user agreements. They warned data gathered from those apps and wearable devices could be used to prosecute women seeking abortions in states that criminalize abortion.

Yet privacy rights advocates say something as simple as your recent search history can be just as concerning. According to some legal experts, digital data collected from doctor visits, text messages, browser searches and social media platforms also have the potential to incriminate people.

But does Ohio's recently passed amendment enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution mean this data is safe? Or is there a legal gray area?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss digital privacy concerns, what information tech companies are tracking and how to keep your data safe.

Guests:



Judith Daar, dean and professor of law, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law

Jessie Hill, JD, professor of law and associate dean for research and faculty development, Case Western Reserve University

Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT

