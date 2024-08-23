The local leaders who did and didn't go to the DNC, Votto's goodbye, plus more top stories

Ohio and Kentucky political leaders appeared on stage at the Democratic National Convention this week in support of Kamala Harris for president. But one noted absence was U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. On Cincinnati Edition, why the senior senator from Ohio is sticking close to home in a tough election year.

And, Ohio's other U.S. senator, JD Vance, is taking aim at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear after his speech at the DNC and an interview the next morning.

Plus, Joey Votto retires with 17 seasons under his belt and zero regrets.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Kentucky Public Media

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

