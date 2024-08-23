© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

The local leaders who did and didn't go to the DNC, Votto's goodbye, plus more top stories

Published August 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio and Kentucky political leaders appeared on stage at the Democratic National Convention this week in support of Kamala Harris for president. But one noted absence was U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. On Cincinnati Edition, why the senior senator from Ohio is sticking close to home in a tough election year.

And, Ohio's other U.S. senator, JD Vance, is taking aim at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear after his speech at the DNC and an interview the next morning.

Plus, Joey Votto retires with 17 seasons under his belt and zero regrets.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
