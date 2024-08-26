Journalism hall-of-famers talk the biggest stories of their careers — and Votto's big announcement

Cincinnati takes pride in its major league franchises in baseball, football and soccer.

With those teams comes intense coverage of their ownership, players and performance on the field.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with some legendary sports journalists who in September will be inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Journalism Hall of Fame.

We’ll discuss the biggest stories they’ve covered, whether they think we’ll ever have another national championship winner in town, and — of course — former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto’s retirement.

Guests:



Dennis Janson, former sports anchor for Local 12 and WCPO 9

Wayne “Box” Miller, pregame halftime and postgame host, Bengals Radio Network

John Popovich, former sports director, WCPO 9 News

Ways to listen to this show: